Sheffield schoolgirl, aged 10, aims to swim almost 2,000 lengths for a good cause

Summer Hamid, from Sheffield, has challenged herself to swimming nearly 2,000 lengths of a swimming pool in aid of the Alzheimer’s society. She swims around 64 lengths at a time during her Saturday morning swimming lessons at Hoyland Leisure Centre in Barnsley.

The keen swimmer has previously raised over £600 for the charity by swimming the equivalent length of crossing the English Channel.

She decided to take on another challenge after after her swimming teacher, Liz Pedley, suggested it.

Summer’s mum, Lucy Smith, said that her aim is to raise more money than last time and to encourage other children to aim high.

She said: “Summer loves swimming and her teacher Liz. She would be in the pool everyday if she could.

“Lots of people have been stopping her after her lessons to tell her how well she’s doing.

“Last time Summer raised £600 before Gift Aid – she received a certificate and a medal for her fundraising.

“Her aim this time is to raise more than that, and to show other kids that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Jon Mccool, Facility Manager of Hoyland Leisure Centre, said: “It’s really inspiring to see someone as young as Summer commit to such a challenge. We’re very pleased to support with her. Summer learned to swim at Hoyland - it’s great to see her put those skills into practice.”