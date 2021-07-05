Sheffield shortlisted for a major 'City of the Year' award - here are nine of the factors that impressed the judges

Sheffield's liveability has helped it to be shortlisted for a national award

The city is now in the final running in the annual EG awards, run by experts specialising in data, intelligence and development in the commercial real estate sector, following a joint entry by Sheffield Council and the Sheffield Property Association.

Other cities shortlisted for City of the Year are Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The new award for 2021 seeks to celebrate the UK’s cities and the work they are doing to create liveable, successful places.

Kelham Island was part of the bid for Sheffield

Organisers say that Sheffield’s bid was inventive, inclusive and unexpected and caught the judges’ attention, focusing on its key strengths; Sheffield’s people and liveability. They highlighted:

Sheffield’s pioneers in innovation, creativity, culture, digital technology, education and advanced research and manufacturing, as well as the city being inclusive, multiculturally diverse, kind and welcoming, up for anything and quietly getting on with it.

Sheffield brings the perfect balance and collaboration between urban and outdoors. Brutalist architecture and modern cityscapes are offset with more than 60 per cent of the city’s landscape proudly set in outdoor green space, with the Peak District National Park as its backyard.

The submission took the panel on a walk around the city highlighting The University of Sheffield’s Diamond building, the symbolic home of the largest income and investment in engineering research in the UK.

The Heart of the City was showcased to judges

They also showcased the £500m, council backed Heart of the City redevelopment scheme, where the council is reviving forgotten mesters courtyards with hospitality, welcoming Raddisson Blu, and combining residential, office, coworking, and retail to make a liveable city centre that is being done on an incredibly ambitious scale.

Parkwood Springs for which the council has just received £1.25m funding to create trails and a visitor destination

Kelham Island, an old home of industry that built the Brooklyn Bridge, and now a thriving cultural hub of brewers, makers, artists, foodies and soon boutique hotel visitors, with loads of mixed use residential, retail, hospitality and office space.

Phase 2 of the Grey to Green project, landscaped during lockdown to pedestrianise and beautify this space.

Part of the Grey to Green scheme in Sheffield City Centre which was included in the bid to judges

The site of the only Olympic Legacy Park in the world in a non-Olympic hosting city. Already boasting the English Institute of Sport, a University Technical College site and location of a Junior Park Run, it now also hosts Sheffield Hallam University's Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) with its specialised accelerator programme and will be home to the world's first Centre for Child Health Technology.

Counc Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, said: “It’s fantastic to be shortlisted for City of the Year against other leading UK core cites, recognising Sheffield’s all-encompassing strengths, our people and our place, that make us stand out from the rest.

“Our bid highlights just how special the city is and that’s why we invited EG to come on a walk with us, to see for themselves the collective qualities of Sheffield and the many benefits of living here.

“Whatever you want to be or do, you can in Sheffield. From innovation and creativity to outdoors adventure and cutting-edge architecture we do have it all. We’re constantly developing, planning, evolving and growing in ways that enhance our natural assets but create opportunity.

Sheffield's Brutalist architecture, such as Park Hill, and its contrast with the Peak District were part of the bid

“We embrace people, we’re kind, inclusive, welcoming and friendly, and we celebrate and encourage diversity creating rich cultures across our communities. We’re also pretty modest, quietly getting on with the job, but this is not a time for modesty, and I want to shout about all the things that undoubtedly make Sheffield City of the Year."

The winner will be announced in October.