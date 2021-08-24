Sheffield ski village revival dealt major blow as council decides to end agreement with developer

Sheffield City Council said in a statement that it would not extend its current agreement with developer Extreme Leisure for the Parkwood development.

Councillor Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council said: "The council has taken the decision not to extend its current agreement with Extreme Leisure for its development of the Parkwood site.

"Parkwood is an important project for the city, and we maintain our vision for the future of the site as an exciting outdoor leisure destination."

How the former Sheffield Ski Village site could look after being redeveloped (pic: Extreme/AAD)

He said the council will now take the time to review its options for this part of the site and decide the next steps to take moving forwards.

"Parkwood is an important part of our outdoor leisure offer and the recent announcement of investment from British Cycling will provide much needed investment in the site, enabling local people to enjoy more safe, green spaces on their doorstep,” he said.

“Sheffield is increasingly becoming the home of elite sports and we plan to build on our strengths through our regeneration and developments and Parkwood forms an important part of our long term ambitions and plans for the city.”

Sheffield's old Ski Village site today

Potential operators had reportedly shown keen interest in the site’s redevelopment as part of Sheffield's £25m ski village scheme.

It was reported only last month that an agreement soon could see the project – which has a one-year build time – open by early 2023.

The project was also delayed by the pandemic. But it is understood Extreme and others have spent £600,000 on plans and surveys.

The flagship facility is a ‘hugely important’ part of Sheffield’s ‘Outdoor City’ brand. It could create 400 jobs, attract a million people a year and pump £50m into the local economy over 10 years, on top of the £25m investment, it is claimed.

The original Ski Village was hugely successful after it opened in 1988 and attracted skiers from across the North and Midlands. But it was destroyed by fire in 2012 and suffered repeated arson attacks. Today, the 51-acre site is derelict and overgrown.