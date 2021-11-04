Sheffield tea room is raring to grow for Movember fundraiser

Eddie's T shirt design of the Golden Mosnitch.

The Steel Cauldron, a wizarding themed tea room in Broomhill is raising money for Movember, a charity which works to prevent premature male death from suicide, testicular cancer, and prostate cancer.

Suicide is the single biggest killer for men under 45 in the UK, while over 2,000 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer, and 40,000 with prostate cancer each year in the UK.

Eddie Hex, from Fulwood, and a staff member at the Steel Cauldron, said: “What I like about Movember is that it is similar to what the pink ribbon did for breast cancer - it is doing that for men’s health.

Eddie shaved his head in 2019 and donated his hair to the Princess Trust.

"I am on the autistic spectrum and I like the charity because it gives me something to talk about, it breaks the ice and gets me talking with customers.

“This is my 7th year doing Movember, I have raised about £3000 over the years. I used to work at Ranmore Inn and then the Bull’s Head and raised money over the counter. I shaved my head in 2019 and the hair was donated to the little princess trust. We will be growing moustaches and raising money with different things over the counter and online throughout the month of November.

“We do a pub quiz on Tuesdays, the last day of November is a Tuesday so we will be doing a pub quiz and the money will go to Movember.

The Movember Foundation was founded in 2003 and events have been run in the UK since 2007, with £19.1million being raised in the UK last year.

The team at Steel Cauldron, Broomhill.

Eddie added: “Five people at Steel Cauldron are fundraising - we have so far got about £100 each but the sky is the limit - it will be great to raise as much as we can. Ernest Wright, The Sheffield Shop, and Record Collector have also given money.

“We are selling T shirts with my design of the golden mousnitch. The design is of a snitch with a moustache for wings - hopefully it won’t get Warner Bros angry! All profits from the sale of the T shirts goes straight to the campaign.”