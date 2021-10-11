Sheffield theatre to host world premiere of fabulous new family concert, Izzy Gizmo

Commissioned and presented by Sheffield-based Music in the Round, the concert tells the inspiring story of an intrepid young inventor who puts her talents to work to rescue a crow that can’t fly. With an engaging mixture of music, story-telling and visuals from the book, this concert for 3-7 year-olds promises to be a hugely enjoyable show with live music for all ages.

The concert features original music by award-winning composer Paul Rissmann. It will be performed by Music in the Round’s resident classical musicians Ensemble 360, who will playing pots, pans, whistles and household items as well as their orchestral instruments. Children and their grown-ups are encouraged to participate too by joining in with songs and actions taught by the award-winning children’s presenter and narrator, Polly Ives, at the beginning of the show.

Author Pip Jones said: “It's really an incredible feeling to know that the books I made together with illustrator Sara Ogilvie, all about my fierce little inventor Izzy Gizmo, her Grandpa, and Fixer the crow, have inspired this amazing project, which will reach so many children. I can't wait to hear the music and see a fresh interpretation of their story.”

Izzy Gizmo.

The children’s concert will be given its world premiere in Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Thursday 21 October 2021 to an audience of 500+ primary school children from settings across the city, followed by further schools’ concerts on Friday 22 October, and two concerts for families on Saturday 23 October at 11.00am & 3.00pm.

Izzy Gizmo will then go on to tour venues around the country including The Civic, Barnsley (in partnership with Off the Shelf Festival), Wigmore Hall, London, Portsmouth Guildhall and The Broadway in Barking.

Previous children’s concerts that have been specially commissioned by Music in the Round, such as Stan & Mabel and Sir Scallywag have gone on to be performed by orchestras and ensembles internationally, including as far afield as Australia, reaching thousands of children worldwide each year.