Sheffield United FA Cup medals won by father and son sell for thousands at auction

Harry Junior's 1925 FA Cup medal for Sheffield United.

The medals won by Harry Johnson Senior and Junior, were sold together as part of a sporting memorabilia auction hosted by Graham Budd Auctions on September 7 and 8.

The two lots sold for a total of £16,000, well above the £6,000-£10,000 estimation, with the father’s medal selling for £7,500 and the son’s for £8,500.

Graham Budd said: “The achievement of father and son both awarded F.A. Cup winner’s medals came into focus once more at last season’s Final when the Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel emulated the feat of his father Peter Schmeichel.

Harry Johnson senior’s 1902 medal is in 15carot gold and inscribed SUFC, WH Johnson, winner, English Cup.

"The original father and son winning duo were Harry Johnson senior and junior. This exclusive club boasts only two other families, Frank Lampard senior and junior; and Ian Wright and his adopted son Shaun Wright-Phillips. At Graham Budd Auctions we are very honoured to offer the opportunity of acquiring the Johnson originals medals.”

Harry Johnson Senior won his medal in 1902 after the Blades beat Southampton 2-1 at Crystal Palace in a replay match following a 1-1 draw.

Harry Johnson Junior collected his in 1925 when Sheffield United beat Cardiff City 1-0 at Wembley. Harry Senior’s other son, Tom, just missed out on an FA Cup win of his own when Sheffield United lost 1-0 to Arsenal at the 1936 final.

Both medals are made from 15 ct. gold and weight 18 grams, and Harry Senior’s medal was also sold with two cigarette cards portraying him.

Sheffield United's FA Cup winners in 1925. Centre is captain Billy Gillespie, with two other famous Blades, Harry Johnson and Fred Tunstall on the right

Harry Senior was a right half and won the FA Cup twice, the first time in 1899 when Derby County were decidedly beaten 4-1. He also won six England caps between 1900 and 1903.

Harry Junior was a prolific striker and is still Sheffield United's all-time record goal scorer with 201 goals. Later in his career he moved to Mansfield Town where he scored 114 goals in all competitions, and remains the leading goal scorer to this day at that football club as well.