Sheffield Wednesday raffle in school friends' 'moving' campaign to commemorate Killamarsh victims

Four boys involved in the fundraising campaign. Left to right Brandon, Cole, Owen, and Cameron.

The jacket, signed by all the club’s players from 1992 to 1993, is from the semi-final of the Coca-Cola cup when Wednesday beat Blackburn .

The raffle will be drawn up on January 29, 2022 , at half-time during the Wednesday home game and fans can donate £1 to the Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital bucket for a ticket.

This is part of a series of campaigns launched by a group of school children to remember 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, his 11-year-old sister Lacey Bennett, their mum Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11. Their bodies were found at a house in Killamarsh in September.

The Sheffield Wednesday Man of the Match jacket, signed by all the players from 1992 to 1993.

Helen O’Neill, who organized the campaign, said: “I think it’s incredible with the community and the people pulling together. I feel an immense sense of pride because it supports the boys and what they are doing.

“It was a way to keep them focused in the midst of everything that was going on. It was trying to make them feel like they were doing something in a helpless situation and it was a way for them to channel the grief.”

Friends of John Paul’s joined efforts to raise money for a memorial bench and a snowflake at the Children’s Hospital. The seven boys are also planning to set up a series of sponsored events.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up and became an instant success, reaching its £1,500 goal within 24 hours. It has now raised over £4,000.

The surplus money will be donated to Sheffield’s Children Hospital, where two of their snowflake decorations will be dedicated to Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie.

Abbie Whiting, Regional Fundraising Assistant at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, added: "We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the families of Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie for remembering their loved ones by supporting our snowflake appeal.

“The fundraising in their honour has been incredibly moving and will be felt by the young patients, families, and staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for years to come."

Damien Bendall was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 26 charged with the murders of John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, Terri Harris and Connie Gent.

But the case was adjourned after the 31-year-old defendant, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, was deemed too ill to attend.

The CPS confirmed that in addition to four counts of murder, he has been charged with raping 11-year-old Lacey Bennett.