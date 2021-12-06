Phillip Gratton and his wife Sarah have spent more than 60 hours transforming their family home at Meadowhead into a spectacular festive display with thousands of lights, inflatables and decorations.

The dazzling house on the A61 near Morrisons has become an annual favourite for residents who have been treated to Phil’s designs every December for the past nine years.

No one who drives past can miss it – it’s now illuminated with thousands of lights and dozens of props and inflatables.

He was nearly thwarted this year after the gale-force winds from this week’s dreadful weather threatened to undo his work – but Phil has bounced back and says his efforts are ‘bigger than ever’.

Phillip said: “I’ve got inflatable gingerbread men, a Santa being chased by a dog up a tree, a Santa dangling off the roof, a six-foot Santa, an eight-foot Santa, and a snowman.

“All the lights around my windows were damaged by the storm and I had to replace them. It’s bigger and better than ever.

"I have a £200 budget e very year to get new lights and decorations in. Sometimes the best time to buy is after Christmas, but sometimes shops have sales around now just before the season.”

The dazzling tradition for everyone to enjoy began 15 years ago at the couple’s previous house, after Sarah’s nan Pamela Tankard gave Phil a light-up train.

The display has earned Phil and Sarah’s home the affectionate nickname ‘The Christmas House’, and this year he held a swtiching-on ceremony for his neighbours and friends on Wednesday night (December 1).

After last year’s effort raised £750 for St Luke’s Hospice, Phil has launched an appeal to raise at least £1,000 for Friends of Woodseats Playground to furnish the park with new equipment.

Phillip said: “I’m already making plans for next year.

"The thing is, it’s gone from something we were just doing for ourselves to enjoy into something a bit bigger. I want to make next year’s switch-on even bigger, with hot chocolate and coffee for my neighbours and a charity drive.”

For more information on the fundraising appeal, visit the Facebook page for Sarah’s business, Pamela’s Sweetie Shop.

