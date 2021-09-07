Sheffield's first bar focused on cider to open next week

The Cider Hole will feature ciders from around the world and later this year is to become Sheffield’s only urban micro cidery, producing up to 600 litres of cider on site.

American drinks journalist Mike Pomranz will also offer a mix of craft beer, natural wine, and other unusual beverages in his new 22-seat venue.

It is to open in the Krynkl shipping container building on Shalesmoor.

Mike Pomranz at The Cider Hole.

Mike, a certified cider professional, said: “Personally, I drink more beer than cider, but I love cider, and it upsets me that it doesn’t get the recognition it deserves as a diverse and complex beverage.

"With the explosion in craft beer, most people understand that beer doesn’t have to be a fizzy lager, but cider is still waiting for a similar reckoning. My hope is that The Cider Hole can elevate people’s opinion of artisan cider.”

To bolster his offerings, Pomranz also launched Quality Ferments Imports to bring in drinks from outside of the UK.

His first two products are Cold Hand Rheum – a sparkling rhubarb wine from Denmark – and Zapiain Gure Sagardoa Gorenak – a Basque cider from Astigarraga, Spain. For now, both bottles are exclusive to The Cider Hole in the UK.

The Cider Hole.

A freelance food and beverage writer who is still on staff at the American magazine Food & Wine, Pomranz has covered the beer industry for over 15 years.

But in 2015, an enlightening cider assignment ignited a new love of fermented apple juice. Pomranz and his family moved to Sheffield from Brooklyn five years ago, and he has continued experimenting with fermenting his own cider from fruit gathered from residential trees. Working with locally found apples will be a major focus of the cider produced on site at The Cider Hole this autumn.

The Cider Hole will officially open on Friday September 17 from 5pm until 11 p.m. and Saturday September 18 from 3pm to 11 p.m.