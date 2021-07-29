Sheffield's Peace Gardens fountain is operating for the first time in over a year
The fountain in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens was turned on for the first time in over a year, signalling one more move towards normality.
The fountain in the Peace Gardens was powered up on July 29 for the first time since July 5 2020, when the fountain was lit up blue to celebrate the work of the NHS during the pandemic.
Before that, the fountain had not been used since March 2020, when it was turned off to encourage social distancing at the start of the pandemic.
The return of the fountain in the Peace Gardens represents one step closer to pre-pandemic life for Sheffield and the rest of the country, as legal restrictions on social distancing end.
The fountain’s rebirth comes days after it was revealed that footfall in the city centre had increased by almost 50,000 in one week, and may foreshadow a greater resurgence of Sheffield’s high street.