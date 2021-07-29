Sheffield's Peace Gardens fountain is operating for the first time in over a year

The fountain in the Peace Gardens was powered up on July 29 for the first time since July 5 2020, when the fountain was lit up blue to celebrate the work of the NHS during the pandemic.

Before that, the fountain had not been used since March 2020, when it was turned off to encourage social distancing at the start of the pandemic.

The return of the fountain in the Peace Gardens represents one step closer to pre-pandemic life for Sheffield and the rest of the country, as legal restrictions on social distancing end.

