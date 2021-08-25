Sheffield's Ponds Forge leisure pool will remain closed until 2022, it has been confirmed

Ponds Forge.

New ‘essential work and improvements’ are estimated to cost in the region of £500,000 and are being funded through existing budgets as part of the planned lifecycle and maintenance programme made available to Sheffield City Trust by Sheffield Council.

Andrew Snelling, chief executive of Sheffield City Trust, said: “The essential work at Ponds Forge to remove the flumes from the leisure pool is progressing well.

"Whilst we are disappointed that the leisure pool has had to close to allow this essential work to be carried out, we have agreed to bring forward a programme of other planned work, including an upgrade of the leisure pool area.

“The closure gives us an opportunity to modernise some existing features, including creation of a new disability-friendly zone and baby swimming area, a more powerful wave experience and refurbishment of the toddler zone and lazy river area.”

“While the leisure pool is undergoing refurbishment, the rest of Ponds Forge remains open, with many swimmers still enjoying use of the competition pool.

“The new features will ensure that Ponds Forge offers families a better leisure experience in the centre of Sheffield, complementing Hillsborough Leisure Centre and the other community swimming pools across the City.

“The work is being carried out in partnership with Sheffield City Council and we are grateful for their support. We anticipate the leisure pool, including the new features being open at the beginning of January 2022.”

Sheffield Council Leader, Coun Terry Fox said: “I understand that a prolonged closure of the leisure pool will be disappointing for some people, but it’s really important that as many improvements and maintenance works as possible are completed now, to prevent further disruption and closures in the future and to make sure we’re investing efficiently in Sheffield’s leisure facilities.

“We recognise the need for facilities that are fit for purpose, well maintained and provide quality health and leisure experiences for everyone in Sheffield.