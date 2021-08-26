Sheffield's range of architecture is phenonemal

Linda uses social media as part of her job

Linda is 38 and originally from Holmfirth but moved to the fabulous city of Sheffield over ten years ago.

Linda said: “I’d worked in Sheffield and South Yorkshire for a few years and knew this would be where I’d like to live.”

Having worked in various different roles with a property background Linda became an estate agent back in 2009. She worked for a large independent agent for more than ten years, and felt 2020 was the right time to go it alone.

Lotte on the Edge is one of Linda's top recommendations

“I offer a very different service to the normal estate agent as I only deal with a select number of clients at any one time ensuring that my customer service levels are the best they can possibly be. Having worked in a large agency I could see that targets, KPIs were important to the company as opposed to the actual people who were moving home.

"So after a short stint in furlough I realised I wanted to change how an estate agent is perceived and offer something completely personal.”

SHEFFIELD HOUSES

Sheffield, in particular areas like S6, S10, S36, S35 and S11 have all been part of my history as a valuer throughout the city.

I have always loved houses, the different histories they hold, the sad ones, the happy ones and the ‘I wish I could have that ones!’ and Sheffield as a city hosts so many different property styles that everyday my job is an absolute pleasure.

Seeing the historic homes mix with the modern on the same street is fascinating. The range of architecture throughout the city is just phenomenal.

FOOD AND DRINK

Restaurant V.or.V and Kelham Island as a whole really have to be in my favourite things.

I love the new up and coming vibrancy Kelham brings to the city.

Also Lotte on the Edge, which is a café in Nether Edge, that has such a fabulous vibe and provides some extra tasty treats to go with my coffee.

SELF EMPLOYMENT

One of the strangest things for me when I went solo was seeing my face on my For Sale boards outside homes! I can help people move throughout Sheffield so I do see my face in various different streets which is funny.

I found taking the leap into self employment incredibly daunting however it’s certainly a leap that I have not looked back from. In just over a year I have had some fantastic feedback from my clients, who a lot of them have become my friends.

Moving house can be a very stressful experience so dealing with one person from the start of the moving process through to completion has been a breath of fresh air for my clients, as nobody likes been passed from pillar to post.

‘Estate agency naturally is a competitive market but I’m finding more and more independent agents following self employed models like eXp who have helped me make the move from employment to having my own successful business. I think estate agency needs to change in the UK, it shouldn’t be about figures it should be about people, because property is personal.

I have helped other estate agents realise the opportunity and will always encourage any successful agents to get in touch and ask me about my journey.

My job is to help people move and if I make friends along the way then all the better! I love my job and wouldn’t change, the fact that I can do it in Sheffield with all the amazing houses is a massive bonus.”