'Slow down to remember Sheffield's courageous soldiers - and everyone doing good things in our city'

Armistice Day Ceremony in Barkers Pool in Sheffield Bryan Green lays the wreath during the ceremony Picture Dean Atkins

Whether you are legging it after the bin lorry (full to bursting black bin trailing behind) this weekend or desperately hoping a Christmas parcel survives postal round reshuffles and makes it to its destination, it is easy to get caught up in all that is infuriating right now.

But as always there are stories of courageous and good people, doing good and courageous things to help others.

Sheffield caver Will Burn didn’t think twice about going underground to help rescue an injured man who had fallen in a cave system which is up to 300m deep and 30 miles long. Thanks to his expertise, and that of cavers from all over the country, he made it out.

It doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened if 250 strangers hadn’t been willing to put their own lives at risk for the rescue, now a record-breaking one.

Sheffield pensioners are also donating their winter fuel payments to the city’s biggest food bank.

S6 Food Bank is facing a busy winter, having just opened its 12th site, but thanks to residents’ generosity has raised almost a third of what it needs to fund one million meals.

Meanwhile Sheffield Children’s Hospital is expanding its snowflake fundraising appeal and much-loved festive tradition this year with more than 450 snowflakes. I'm proud to say the Sheffield Telegraph will have its own for the very first time.

And today, November 11, and on this Remembrance Sunday, the city will come to a halt as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for others many years ago.

Its a chance to pay tribute, and to slow down and think about the many courageous and brave people we have and have lost in Sheffield.