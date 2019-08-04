Stricken cyclist rescued from side of Sheffield reservoir
An injured cyclist had to be rescued from the side of a reservoir in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 12:19
The mountain biker sustained suspected chest and shoulder injuries while descending a rocky path near Langsett Reservoir.
The Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team was dispatched to the scene yesterday at about 6.45pm.
The team posted on Facebook: “After being administered pain relief, the casualty was packaged onto our stretcher and carried back to the land ambulance for onward travel to hospital.
“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”