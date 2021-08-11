The news presenter, who lives in Sheffield, revealed that he would be taking part during a segment on today’s breakfast show.

He said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash-Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash-Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Dan has been a presenter on the BBC Breakfast show since 2016, replacing Bill Turnbull. He currently co-presents the programme from Monday to Wednesday with Louise Minchin.

Sheffield University alumnus and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has announced he will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sport Industry Group.

Although originally from Crawley in Sussex, he moved to Sheffield for university aged 18, completing an undergraduate degree in history and a masters degree in journalism.

Since then he has worked as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester's Key 103 radio, as well as Granada Television and North West Tonight, before turning his attention to national news and sport.

In 2009, Dan took over from Manish Bhasin as the presenter of Football Focus, which he hosted for 12 years before leaving at the end of last season.

He currently lives in a large house in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and their three children.

Dan joins the already announced Strictly line-up of Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, TV presenter AJ Odudu, former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and McFly star Tom Fletcher.