Students fundraise for 12 days sports tour of South Africa

Fifty students have launched a fundraising mission to travel to South Africa for a12 day sports tour across the country.

The pupils, who are in year 11, year 12 and year 13 at Dinnington High School, have asked for help in raising money for their upcoming trip of a lifetime.

The tour will give the students the chance to work with people across the country, deliver sports-based community projects and also train with local teams.

The students will also be taking items with them to donate to local people, including clothes, stationery, books and computers. They will also read with them and play a range of sports activities with them.

Organiser of the tour and department leader, Ms Abdulkarim, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for our students. A lot of our students have never been outside of Yorkshire and it’s a great opportunity for them to see that there is a world outside of their home and to experience a completely different country and culture, whilst having a great time with their friends.”

The students have 18 months to raise the funds and will be hosting a range of fundraising activities including car washes, a gym and dance evening, football tournaments and quiz nights to do this.

The students have been asked to raise the deposit needed to help encourage commitment to raising the full funds required for the trip.

The funds that the students raise will cover the cost of flights, accommodation, spending money, the cost of activities and a personalised sports kit.

While in South Africa, the students will have the chance go on a safari tour and visit a cheetah sanctuary. They have also planned a training session with the South African rugby league team The Springboks.