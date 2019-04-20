Superbike star James Toseland to lead hundreds of bikers as annual Easter Egg Run returns to Sheffield

More than 500 bikers are expected to make their way across the city to help spread a little joy on patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital at the annual Easter Egg Run.

The event, which has raised £68,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity over the past 19 years, will be led by World Superbike champion James Toseland.

Sheffield Children's Hospital Easter Egg Run 2018

READ MORE: Wanted man in custody after ‘correcting spelling of his own name’ in South Yorkshire Police appeal

Bikers will meet at Letsby Avenue, off Europa Link at 8.30am on Easter Sunday, April 21, before heading down Broughton Lane, Brightside Lane, Saville St, West Bar then into Western Park.

READ MORE: Fundraising appeal launched to help Sheffield mum savagely beaten in her own home

They are expected to arrive at the hospital at around 10.20am.

James Toseland leads the ride in at the Easter Egg Run in 2018

READ MORE: Road reopens after ‘serious’ crash in Rotherham

Drivers have been warned of possible traffic delays as police escort the bikers from the South Yorkshire Police Operations Complex to Sheffield Children's Hospital.