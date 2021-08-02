Taking part in the delayed Sheffield Half Marathon 2020? Here's all you need to know

Runners make their way up Arundel Gate. Picture: Chris Etchells.

If you are planning on racing or watching the event popular with thousands of people every year, here’s all the important details.

The Sheffield Half-marathon will be taking place at 9am on September 26, 2021.

The race was postponed in Match 2020 due to the pandemic but is set to return next month.

The event will see thousands of runners of all abilities take on the 13.1 mile race through the city.

Starting and ending in the city centre, the route will pass through scenic Sheffield locations with fantastic views of the Peak District.

In January, event organisers confirmed that all those who had entered the race for the original start date would have their tickets transferred to September.

The runners were contacted by email in late July to confirm the race would go ahead on September 26.

The race will be held on the same day as the Sheffield 10K and those with tickets for both will have to choose one event to postpone to 2022.

Organisers confirmed that refunds would not be offered due to the postponement.

All profits made from the event will go to the Jane Tomlinsom Appeal, supporting children's happiness and wellbeing.

Individual runners are also encouraged to fundraise for a charity of their choice.

First taking place in 1929, the half marathon is now South Yorkshire's biggest running event.

Spectators will be present and cheering on all of the runners taking part to keep them going, even through through tough inclines.

With a maximum elevation of 360m, this half marathon will be no walk in the park.