Teenage Scout leader from Sheffield joins thousands of other young people on educational trip

Briony Ackroyd has spent the last 12 days in West Virginia, representing the UK at the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

The Jamboree is an educational event organised by the World Organization of the Scout Movement, specifically for 14 to 17 year olds.

Briony said: “This was the first time that I’d been abroad on my own. Scouting has given me the confidence and the belief for me to know that I could get there on my own – I’ve really come out of my shell.”

Briony met people from all over the globe as part of the event, taking part in a skills exchange and being challenged to think about global issues in a new light.

She has also now joined the International Service Team, a multinational team of adults who are the driving force behind the Jamboree. There are 6,000 members in total, with nearly 1,000 coming from the UK.

Their job is to make the Jamboree happen. Some of them are instructors plan and run activities for the tens of thousands of Jamboree participants, while others are doctors, caterers or I.T. consultants.

Briony has been given a role helping to run the five mile zip-wire course.