The changes at 'haunted' Sheffield hall that have got everyone talking

Carbrook Hall in Attercliffe, which dates back to 1176, was used as a meeting place by parliamentary forces during the Civil War, when its former owner played a leading role in the taking of Sheffield Castle in 1644.

The Grade II*-listed former ancestral home on Attercliffe Common, which is reputed to be one of Yorkshire's most-haunted sites, was used as a pub for many years.

Carbrook Hall.

But that closed in 2017 and when arsonists struck at the empty premises the following year there were fears it could be lost forever.

However, Starbucks stepped in to take over the building, the oldest surviving part of which is believed to date back to 1620, and it was officially reopened as a drive-thru café last week following a £1.1 million restoration.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to welcome the move.

The interior of the hall.

Richard Havenhand said: “I don’t really care about coffee shops. Never been to one. But I will visit this one just for the fact of what they have done. Well done Starbucks.”

Sally Upton added: “I think it is a great thing they have done. If Starbucks had not stepped in this building would have burned to the ground like most empty places.“

Adelle Warburton posted: “I was sceptical but it looks like they've done a great job and no-one else would have ever had the money, passion or drive to restore it back to anything and it would have been left to rot.”

The inside of the hall after an arson attack.

Will Dowling expressed his opinion that it is “not ideal having to let (a) massive corporation take over historic buildings” but added: “If this is what it takes to save and restore the building then surely it’s better than leaving it to ruin and knocking it down.”