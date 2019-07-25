These Sheffield artists need your votes to get their work seen

Artwork from Sheffield contributors

There are 28 aspiring artists from around Sheffield entered in a competition that could showcase and possibly auction their work at a national flagship showroom.

The competition organiser, aluminium glazing specialist Express Bi-folding Doors, invited artists aged 16 and above to submit favourite pieces of work, to be in with a chance of winning the top prize, and the opportunity to house and auction their collection in Leeds, for a deserving charity.

Over 250 budding artists entered, including the 28 from Sheffield.

The public can vote online for their favourite at www.expressbifolds.co.uk/local-artist-search until noon on August 5.

The top 15 entries will then go before an expert judging panel to determine a winner.

In addition to being ‘Yorkshire’s Artist of the Year’, the winner will receive £400 worth of art supply vouchers and have one piece of their work auctioned to raise money for St Gemma’s Hospice.

Smaller voucher prizes will be awarded to second and third place.

Steve Bromberg, managing director for Express Bi-folding Doors, said: “We’ve been blown away by the high volume and standard of entries, and we would now urge people across Sheffield to take a look at our online gallery and vote for their favourite.”

A winning artist will see their work displayed for 12 months.

The top 15 finalists will have their submissions temporarily exhibited - providing a public forum for those who would like their art to enjoy some additional exposure.

Among the local talent is Cantabine Marius Sorin, of Rotherham, with her acrylic painting, titled ‘Dogs’.

Carole-Lesley Hepworth of Sheffield submitted her ‘Copper Feather’. She said: “This is one of my first attempts using this medium. It is so quick and easy to get wonderful results by simply using tools from around the home, such as crochet hooks and knitting needles to press out the design on to the copper sheet.

Cora Fung of Sheffield is showing a mosaic created using the Japanese traditional craft of tsumami zaiku. The work depicts the Andromeda constellation in a circle of flowers. The idea of the piece is to unite the two together, said Cora.

Dawn Waddington nee Talbot of Rotherham has entered her ‘Ploughed Field, Great Houghton’, using oil on canvas, while Debbie Hartley submitted ‘Metamorphosis’ - a painting on silk inspired by growth and transformation.

She said: “This lady has gained her colours and her wings and is ready to soar. Are you?”

Rotherham artist Deborah Frith entered part of a series she painted for Mount Pleasant Hotel, Bawtry, for their new orangery.

She used gold leaf to enhance the fish, otherwise using banana paper in watercolour, gouache and acrylic.

Disha Tripathy of Sheffield submitted ‘Kin no on'na - Woman in Gold’. She said: “A golden outlined digital portrait of a woman in a flower patterned royal blue kimono captures the vibrance of Asian culture through bright colours and golden accents.”

Donna Lowson of Sheffield entered an airbrushed owl she painted by using airbrush series water-based paint and an airbrush.

Dulcie Sweeting of Rotherham used acrylics to paint her ‘Sunset over the mountains’, and Gail Hurt of Sheffield entered her ‘Capture of a wave in acrylic with light flooding through the translucent sea’.

Sheffield’s Hannah Ghotbi-Ravandi submitted her acrylic on canvas

“Allah, God, Yahweh” within a project exploring conflict between religions. She combined religious symbols in an attempt to show that they are all essentially synonymous.

Holly Ball of Sheffield crafted ‘On Earth As It Is In Heaven’ using acrylic on canvas. Other Sheffield submissions include Jan Guest’s

‘Rose’, in liquid graphite, Jarred Stone’s “Rainbow Labrynth” using acrylics on canvas, and Kate Smith’s ‘The birth of Venus’ - plastic edition.

Kevan Cadman of Rotherham, entered his ‘Hand carved wooden fish on a denim “sea” background’, and Linda Hughes of Sheffield’s work is titled: ‘Chilling out’.

Also from Sheffield, Norshaslinda Ahmad entered “Freezing summer day”, using acrylic pouring on A4 acrylic artboard, and Petar Tica shows his ‘stag beetle painted in watercolour’.

Rachel Thorley’s entry is "If you go down to the woods today",

and Rashna Hackett submitted ‘Blown Away- Mixed Media painting inspired by Indian Village women’.

Roy Newman of Rotherham, gave ‘Ships passing under a full moon in acrylics’, and Sophie Graham, of Sheffield, ‘A miniature watercolour painting on 3x3 inch paper.’

Thomas Wells of Sheffield submitted ‘Swifts flying over caravans by the sea’ - a mixed media collage, and Rotherham’s Tony Swaby his ’Horse and cart’.