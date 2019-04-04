These young people need support for a great Sheffield project

An exciting youth club project, started by young people, for young people in the Woodthorpe community, is growing at a pace.

Several members of the youth club felt they needed to act to make their facility more welcoming and attractive to a wider group of people from around the area, that does have issues with anti-social behaviour.

They discussed their proposals with others, and youth workers supported the Sheffield Futures club in forming the Woodthorpe Social Action Project.

Woodthorpe is an area of high deprivation, that needs places where young people can meet.

A spokesman for the new project said: "We want to make the club more homely and inviting for people who haven’t been or maybe don’t even know Woodthorpe has a youth club.

"Youth club is a safer place than hanging around on the streets and somewhere that young people can come and have fun, get involved with positive activities and be with their mates.

“We want to make it look better. We’ve written letters to MPs and councillors letting them know what we’re doing and inviting them to come down and see the club.”

Another member said: "We’ve made a list of things we would really like to change about the club and are working on a plan with our youth worker at Sheffield Futures where we are going to get involved in making the transformation happen, working towards a grand unveiling in August."

Members are excited that Marcus Method, a Sheffield artist, is to do a mural for the club.

They are meeting weekly to discuss ideas, organise fundraisers, create videos and plan work.

Gary Beatson from Sheffield City Council was impressed by WSAP’s promotional video, which shows the group discussing the project and their plans for the youth club. Gary met the young people and the council has agreed to fit a new floor and lighting tohelp transform the space.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley and Shadow Policing Minister said: ‘It’s fantastic to see such inspirational young people working hard to bring benefits for the whole of the Woodthorpe community. These young men and women are taking the initiative to provide a better place for their friends to be as well as the whole community, and that is to be commended.’

Volunteers from local business Loadhog are to help with the re-decoration of the youth club.

WSAP is fundraising and asking the local community for cash and equipment donations to improve the club. To help, visit: http://ow.ly/OHSh30o6pAE

Any donations of decorating materials ,prep materials and paint, would be welcomed, along with soft furnishings for two rooms, five sofas, chairs, picture frames, roller blinds, disco ball.

A fridge, and new kitchen plus help with installation are needed, and a cd mixer, earphones, USB/SCART lead, a mixer stand, storage and chairs for the music room.

Visit the above link, call 07766 751 614 or email fundraising@sheffieldfutures.org.uk if you can offer the young folk either time or skills.