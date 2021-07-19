This is how many Sheffield people were told to self isolate in one week as the Covid-19 'pingdemic' continues

A smartphone using the NHS Covid-19 app alerts the user "You need to self-isolate" on July 18, 2021

In total 6,757 Sheffield people were contacted because they had been in close contact with someone with Covid-19, in the week ending July 7.

That was an increase of almost 2,000 people from the previous week, and brought the total number of Sheffielders contacted to nearly 35,000. In comparison, in the last week of May, just 479 alerts were sent in Sheffield.

The NHS Covid app will alert, or ‘ping’ people who have been recognised as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In total 137,000 people in Sheffield checked into a venue using the app in the week that saw almost 7,000 pinged.

Staff shortages caused by the 10 day self-isolation period that those pinged by the app must follow have caused delays, queues and closures at venues and businesses across Sheffield.

There have been delays and cancellations across trams and trains in the city, and Sheffield United has had to suspend training after one member of the squad tested positive. Additionally, the office of Sheffield Eagles has temporarily closed, causing a delay in responses to emails and phone calls.

Some venues have managed to stay open with services reduced because of the staff shortages. Woodland Coffee Shop, at Ecclesall Woods will still be open and serving drinks and some basic food, but will not be serving sandwiches or toasties.

Other businesses had to close entirely, with Miller and Carter steakhouse at Valley Centertainment closing for several days over the weekend of July 17, though they are not back open.

As of July 7, there were over 13,000 positive test results in Sheffield, the NHS data shows.

Over 1,000 of these positive tests were recorded in the week ending July 7.