This is how you could win a sparkly gift, a spa day or a chance at skydiving with Swarovski at Sheffield Meadowhall

The activations are to push the Power Collection.

In all stores nationwide scratch cards will be handed out to customers with the below prizes up to grabs:

£5 off

£10 off

Sparkling gift

1 lucky winner will win a POWER weekend of their choice…this could include a Spa day, skydiving, afternoon tea….(T&Cs apply)

Large screens have been installed in stores where customers can discover the colour meanings behind each Power bracelet and unlock exclusive discounts instore that can be redeemed for up to one week post event.

They will also have influencer activity ongoing throughout the weekend.

Here’s more about the collection…

Swarovski are excited to announce the return of their best-selling and ever popular Swarovski

Power Collection.

This July Swarovski will proudly unveil their new TV campaign. Featuring a strong female lead, the

campaign puts the spotlight on the next generation of female leaders, inspiring and encouraging

women worldwide to have the power to express themselves.

Swarovski’s Creative Director Nathalie Colin explains her inspiration for this exciting range,

“Today, a piece of jewellery is not just a fashion accessory. It means so much more to women – it

is an expression of identity, a confidence booster, and, I believe that confidence can be amplified

by what you wear. Women are truly a force to be reckoned with, and the Swarovski Power

Collection is a symbol of this. This new Collection is one that truly transforms, and that’s brilliantly

liberating.”

Colour is a key design element within the Swarovski Power Collection, used throughout to

encourage expression of identity. Each colour is associated with an emotion, blue being the colour

of trust, red the colour of passion, green the colour of growth and health, gold the colour of

confidence, grey the colour of compromise and purple the colour of spirituality.

The Power Collection has three styles, Swarovski Power Slake, Swarovski Power Cord – Evil Eye

Symbol and Swarovski Power Cord - Swan Symbol, each style is available in multiple colour ways

with precision-cut Swarovski crystals that adorn each bracelet. ‘Bangle mania’ is a key catwalk

trend from the runway this season, and perfectly showcases the wearability of the collection,

encouraging the wearer to express their own style by stacking the bracelets, and also enables the

collection to be styled from day-to-night.

Swarovski Power Slake

For FW19 the iconic and ever-popular Swarovski Slake bracelet reigns as the hero piece of the

collection. The vibrant colour ways offer a refreshing colour injection to Fall/Winter wardrobes. The

Swarovski Power Slake can also be worn two ways, wrapped as a statement bracelet or worn

singular as a choker, again encouraging and empowering users to express their own personal

style.

Swarovski Power Cord with Evil Eye and Swarovski Power with Swan Symbol

Swan Symbol

The Swarovski Power Cord bracelet is perfect for everyday wear, while the crystalised evil eye and

swan symbol clearly identify as Swarovksi, adding elegance and a touch of glamour to the style.

The vibrant colourways encourage and empower wearers to stack and colour clash – a key trend