This is the reason why Meadowhall will have a rainbow coloured roof throughout July

Meadowhall lit up with rainbow lights. Photo by James Marshall.

Visible from the M1, Meadowhall’s glazed roofs will be illuminated with the colours of the iconic Pride flag each evening until Pride Sheffield, which takes place in the city on July 27.

This unique light display signifies the start of the centre’s fundraising activities for Stonewall, the leading LGBTQ+ organisation, taking place throughout July.

As part of this fundraising activity, Meadowhall is inviting visitors to the centre to ‘wear their colours with pride’ at its popular Raining Rainbows backdrop in The Post Room until its closure, offering a £1 donation to Stonewall for every picture taken for the first 500 visitors.

Meadowhall is also encouraging all customers to donate what they can to Stonewall as its chosen charity and show support for the fantastic work they do.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall Centre Director, said: “Meadowhall prides itself on supporting the local community and we want to show our respect to the Stonewall Riots as it reaches its 50thanniversary as well our support to the LGBTQ+ community.