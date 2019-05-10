This is when a huge climate change protest is taking place in Sheffield city centre this weekend 

Plans for a climate change protest in Sheffield this weekend has got people talking online.

A group of more than 700 parents, babies, toddlers and children will be protesting with a twist this weekend in a fight for more action to protect the planet.

Students protesting over climate change.

On Sunday, May 12, the crowds will march from Devonshire Green at 11am towards the Town Hall via Barkers Pool. They will arrive in the Peace Gardens for a ‘sit down protest picnic’ and are expected to round up at about 1pm.

Sheffield Green Parents, who organised the protest, have also written to every elected council member in Sheffield notifying them of the protest and urging them to come along and talk to residents about their concerns.

The move has sparked a lot of debate on The Star’s Facebook page.

Roy Morgan-Vincent believes they have “good intentions” but added: “looking at the big picture, the UK is so far down the list of polluters. If we became carbon neutral overnight it would make no discernible difference to the world problems.”

But Adam Reaney praised the group for “trying to draw attention to something that will affect us.”

Joanne Louise added: “Is it really so bad that these people choose to have an opinion and want to raise awareness of the climate breakdown? They may travel in cars, they may have babies in disposable nappies, they may have a plastic lunch box, they may even drink from a plastic bottle, but what they are doing is coming together to make a point on behalf of a whole lot of people that want changes to be made.

“So no matter what faults you may look for in this and any other group, at least they are trying to get out there and raise awareness.”

The group said they wanted to create a “protest with an atmosphere that is friendly.”

Sheffield City Council leaders recently announced they are bringing their carbon neutral target forwards by two decades to 2030.