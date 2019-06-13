This is where new houses and a discount food store are planned in Sheffield

A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council for a mixed-use scheme including a discount food store and new houses in Chapeltown.

Morbaine, working together with Sheffield-based property company Ackroyd & Abbott, is proposing a new discount food store and eight new houses on vacant land at the corner of Lane End and Thorncliffe Lane in Chapeltown.

The development site

The new food store will improve the shopping choice and convenience for people in the area and will regenerate a long-standing vacant site, which was once home to Council Trading Standards. It will be easily accessible by foot or public transport from local neighbourhoods.

Before submitting the planning application, Morbaine and Ackroyd & Abbott invited local people to view the proposals and provide their feedback at a consultation session which took place in early April.

Adrian Crossdale, Director at Morbaine, said: “To ensure that this development is sensitive to the local area, we have carefully considered the site’s surroundings in our design and listened to the feedback from local people.

“The eight new houses will line Thorncliffe View and complement this quiet residential street, with the new food store sitting behind this. Landscape planting will be provided on all sides of the site to act as a physical buffer and enhance the attractiveness of the site. We have also made changes to the site layout following the public consultation to help overcome issued expressed by adjoining residents.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone and are confident this scheme will make a positive contribution to the local area.”

Vehicular access to the new food store will be provided from Lane End.

Around 115 car parking spaces will also be provided within the development, including disabled and parent & child spaces, to ensure that shoppers do not need to park on surrounding residential streets.

A new pedestrian crossing is also proposed on Lane End which also responds to feedback received at the public consultation and will enhance pedestrian access in the wider area.