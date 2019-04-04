This is why Sheffield Half Marathon 2019 is set to be the biggest ever

The streets of Sheffield will be a riot of colour and noise on April 14, when thousands of runners – of all ages and abilities – turn out to take part in one of Yorkshire’s biggest charity road races – the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon.

As well as being one of the region’s most popular runs, the Steel City half marathon is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

Sheffield Half Marathon

Among the runners will be a Tiger, Giant and two Rhinos; recognisable to all Rugby League fans. Former Huddersfield Giant Eorl Crabtree, ex-Castleford Tigers star Andy Lynch and former Leeds Rhinos greats Barrie McDermott and Keith Senior will be running for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

A key feature of the event, which enjoys a city centre start and finish, is a climb which takes the field into the hills above Sheffield and offers incredible views of the Peak District. The scenic route also incorporates a triple challenge giving entrants a chance to be crowned ‘King or Queen of the Hill’ in a timed hill climb, triumph in a largely downhill 10K sprint section and cross the finish line first to lift the Sheffield Half Marathon title.

Some of the field will be out to win bragging rights by lifting the trophy in the Sheffield Half Marathon Team Challenge, supported by TheBusinessDesk.com. Each team will have at least four members and the average time of the first three finishers will determine the winners.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events for race organiser Run For All, said: “The Sheffield Half Marathon is definitely one of the highlights of our 2019 season.

Sheffield Half Marathon

“It provides the entrants with a scenic route and a real challenge. There is always a great atmosphere thanks to the crowds who turn out every year to give the runners fantastic support.”

Mandy Hepworth, Asda Foundation Co-ordinator, said: “Last year was the foundation’s first involvement as headline supporter of the Sheffield Half Marathon and what a brilliant day it turned out to be.

“I am sure this year’s run will be equally successful and I wish the very best of luck to everyone taking part.”

The event’s partner charities are Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Macmillan Cancer Support, Children’s Hospital Charity, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Sheffield Hospital’s Charity, St Luke’s Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care, Sheffield Age UK the Snowdrop Project, which provides long-term support to victims of human trafficking, and Sheffield Futures, which provides a range of services for young people in Sheffield.

Sheffield Half Marathon

The Sheffield Half Marathon is supported by Asda Foundation, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield International Venues, Fitness Unlimited, Erdinger Alkoholfrei, High 5, Aftershokz, Runderwear, Bananakick, Hertz UK and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Entries are still open for the event. Visit runforall.com/events/half-marathon/sheffield-half-marathon for more details.