This is why you’ll see people modelling in the window of a Sheffield charity shop this week

Charity shop volunteers are getting ready to strike a pose, as they become window shop models for the day.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will quite literally be showcasing its ‘wonderful’ unpaid workforce on Friday by asking them to model in the window.

Its charity shop volunteers will feature in a living window display at the hospice’s store on King Street, city centre, to mark National Volunteers Week.

Passers-by will be able to watch them carrying out their day-to-day duties, including sifting through donated goods, pricing items and folding clothes ready to display on the shop floor.

The aim is to encourage shoppers to come into the shop to find out how to join the North Anston hospice’s team of 554 volunteers.

The chance to ‘model’ in the shop window, from 11am to 3pm, also gives volunteers a well-deserved spot in the limelight.

Terry Lowell, Hospice Volunteer Co-ordinator., said: “We simply couldn’t care for our children and families without our wonderful volunteers.

“They deserve our gratitude every single day. They work thousands of hours for us, all unpaid, which saves our organisation vast sums and supports our staff.”

Last year, hospice shop volunteers gave around 44,798 hours of their time, which, at last year’s National Living Wage hourly rate of £7.83 is the equivalent of a donation of £350,758 to Bluebell Wood.