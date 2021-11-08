This is why your Sheffield bin may not be collected today

Bin collections will be affected today

Strike action is planned on Monday mornings throughout November from today, November 8 from 6.30am to 10.30am.

Bins have been emptied over the weekend in some areas.

The GMB union says the strike action by refuse workers at Veolia in Sheffield was suspended last week to allow GMB members to vote on a new pay offer put forward by the company.

But that offer has been rejected by GMB members and the strike will go ahead. It will affect tens of thousands of homes in Sheffield.

Today striking workers will march from their Lumley Street depot to Sheffield Town Hall to hold a rally.

For the rest of the month, Veolia has advised residents that it plans to empty bins as normal and residents are asked to put their bin out for collection by 7am on their usual day.