This Paralympic cycling star is to start the HSBC UK Let’s Ride event in Sheffield

The cyclists make their way through the Winter Gardens. Picture: Marie Caley

Jody Cundy will join Dame Sarah Storey in Endcliffe Park at 11am on Sunday to mark the start of free annual cycling festival HSBC UK Let’s Ride.

Like his Great Britain Cycling Team mate Dame Sarah, Jody started his sporting life in the pool, winning 23 international medals in a 10-year swimming career before switching to cycling in 2006

Jody said: “What I love about cycling is that it’s for everyone, regardless of their age, ability, or even whether they’ve cycled before.

“Events like HSBC UK Let’s Ride are great, as it gives people a feel for what our cities could be like if active travel was encouraged.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Sheffield from a different perspective, on my bike, and hope people join me on the day.”

Starting in the park, the 6.5km course takes participants past local landmarks including Sheffield Botanical Gardens towards The Crucible, before looping back towards the park via Sharrow Road.

Finishing at 3pm, with a shorter loop on offer for those looking for a different circuit to tackle, riders are invited to cycle the course as many – or as few – times as they wish, and at their own pace.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of British Cycling, said: “Sheffield played host to a fantastic event last year, and we’ve worked hard - alongside Sheffield City Council and local businesses and attractions - to ensure that HSBC UK Let’s Ride Sheffield will again be a truly enjoyable, free and family-friendly day out which showcases the best of the city and the real benefits of cycling.”

The range of attractions along the route and at the festival zone, which opens at 10am, include live music, a Great Britain Cycling Team display area, street food, a Sheffield United skills zone and a stunt show.