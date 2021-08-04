This Sheffield cinema has been named one of the best in the UK and Ireland by Time Out

The Showroom cinema in Sheffield as it prepared to reopen again after lockdown restrictions are easing. Pictured is Lesley Ellerby. Picture: Chris Etchells

Time Out said the independent Showroom in the city centre was a ‘buzzy cultural hub and the first home of the renowned Sheffield DocFest (it remains one of the main venues), it is also just a great place to watch a movie without setting fire to your bank account.’

The cinema was placed number eight out of 50 eclectic cinemas across the UK and Ireland in the list.

Ian Wild, CEO of Showroom Cinema, told the Telegraph: “With so many superb cinemas across the UK and Ireland, all offering a fantastic experience and something different, we are thrilled to be featured in Time Out’s 50 best cinemas list.

"It’s humbling to sit among such esteemed picture houses and we’re thrilled to represent Sheffield and highlight the cultural diversity of the city. After the sector has endured so much in the last 18 months, due to the pandemic, it's fantastic to be able to celebrate organisations within the industry - we deserve recognition like this and the support of the kind public as we continue to navigate these challenging times.”

“As a registered charity, Showroom Cinema plays a vital role in championing diverse film from across the world. We wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for our fantastic audience and we are incredibly grateful we can continue to inspire our local community, develop young talent, and champion independent and foreign language films.”