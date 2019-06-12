This 'sweet' cat Thornton needs a new family to make a fuss of him like RSCPA staff

This ‘sweet’ older ‘gent’ is Thornton, who is looking for a new owner to love him after being found living on the streets.

Thornton was taken in to the RSPCA offices in Sheffield three months ago by a member of the public, who found him in a terrible state.

He had several infected wounds after being attacked by other cats and he could barely eat or groom himself due to having an infected and painful mouth,and his fur was badly matted in places too.

He was given dental surgery and treratment for his wounds at the vets, and then taken to the RSPCA to recover and get well again.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “When he first came to us he was quite shy and nervous. He would spend most of his time hiding away in his den, buried under his blankets and would even give the odd hiss.

“As always, our fabulous cattery team got to work to gain his trust and help him to feel more comfortable.

“A few weeks on and he is very much a different gent. Thorton now enjoys spending time out in his pen, having a snooze or sitting by the door waiting to catch the attention of anyone who is nearby.

“He enjoys attention but he still prefers to have a relationship on his terms. He`s still a little unsure with handling but he gets a little more confident each day.”

Thornton, who is ten-years-old, is on long term medication to help to keep his joints pain free and comfortable.

He is ideally suited to a quieter home, where any children are secondary school age but families with younger children could be considered.

Adam added: “All we need now is to find his forever home so he can live the rest of his life as a loved, pampered puss.”

Call 0114 289 8050 if you can offer Thornton a home.