This transformed Sheffield school is up for an award

An old, disused school building has been transformed, is back in use and could win a coveted award.

The Astrea Academy in Burngreave has undergone £4.5 million of work over two years.

Formerly known as Pye Bank School, the Grade ll listed building is shortlisted in the building conservation category in Yorkshire and Humber, by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Refurbishment work began in 2017 when the building was classed as unsafe, with rotten roof trusses, floor and stairs, water damage and graffiti.

It has been carefully restored to allow for modern teaching whilst preserving many original features.

The project included a target of creating four jobs, but provided 13 jobs in the local community.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for education and skills at Sheffield City Council, said:

“To take an old, derelict building, restore it and re-open as a fully functioning school in the community is fantastic, and what an achievement that Astrea is the only school to be shortlisted within Yorkshire and Humber region.

“I am so pleased that what was once an empty, disused school is now being used to teach over 300 children before progressing to the new build phase of this multi-million pound campus.

“We have worked hard to make the most of this building by developing a modern learning environment, meeting the demand for school places and providing better opportunities for children to get the education they deserve.”

The project funded by the City Council’s Basic Needs fund was built by Kier working alongside Race Cottam Associates.

Nick Shepherd, director of Kier said: ‘We are proud to have been part of the restoration of Astrea Academy Sheffield. It is fantastic to see the school back in use and see how far it has come since work began in 2017. We are thrilled to have been part of the team shortlisted for the RICS Awards 2019.”

Pauline Lake, Director of Race Cottam Associates said:"As architects, we are always thrilled to work with existing buildings and restore them, upgrading the building fabric where required to ensure the future of the building is secured.”

All shortlisted entries will be considered for the ‘Yorkshire and Humber Project of the Year’ at the national RICS Award Grand Final in London later this year. The winner will be announced on May 17.