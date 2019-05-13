This well-known Sheffield pub has been put up for sale 

A well-known Sheffield pub has been put for sale.

The Double Top in Halfway is due to go under the hammer later this week with a guide price of between £50, 000 and £75, 000.

The Double Top.

It is being listed for auction by Mark Jenkinson & Son, who suggested it could be ripe for redevelopment.

The premises consist of a modern public house with accommodation above.

The venue is one of more than 30 lots set to be sold at an auction at the Platinum Suite at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium on Wednesday, May 15.