Three new Sheffield restaurants and two new bars announced for £70m development New Era Square

A modern sports bar is to open at the £70m New Era Square development at St Mary’s Gate.

Opposite the new sports bar, an elegant wine and cocktail bar called La Belle Vie is set to open its doors in time for the busy festive period.

La belle Vie will offer large comfortable booth seating and bespoke bar stools and high tables which look out onto the lively square.

Artistic impression of Japanese eaterie Doki Kagoshima.

New Era’s Managing Director, Jerry Cheung, revealed how the bars will form key cornerstones of his development.

“In the months since Covid restrictions began to be lifted, we’ve worked incredibly hard to finalise deals and bring some of the most exciting independent food and drink retailers in the UK to Sheffield.

“These two bars will act as important anchors to the whole development. They will significantly contribute to both the day and evening local economy – supporting several of the other businesses within the scheme.

“I’m sure the new sports bar will also prove popular with the city’s football fans on matchdays. It will be a modern, stylish sports venue, with amazing food and drink. It will also have private rooms with waitress service where visitors can watch sport.”

New Era Square, Sheffield.

New Era Square features restaurants, street food kiosks, the city’s largest oriental supermarket and shops – all located around a modern public square with iconic panda art installations.

The award-winning 430,000 sq ft development, which businessman Jerry Cheung first envisioned more than 15 years ago, also includes 650 student residences, apartments and penthouses, plus a Grade A office building and gym.

“It was always my dream to create a bustling destination for visitors looking to discover somewhere new and exciting to socialise with friends and family.

“The whole site is now buzzing with restaurants and street food outlets and over the next few months we’ve got several more high-quality openings planned.”

OISOI Gathering at New Era Square is now open, while another new addition, Yum Yum Bites, is serving up Taiwanese street food.

Elegant Japanese restaurant Doki Kagoshima will next month and has ambitions to become the number one, flagship Japanese restaurant in Sheffield.

Lykke – a Scandinavian-styled café serving up Nordic and north European cuisine – is already open and proving popular.