Three teen cadets from South Yorkshire are honoured

From left to right, Jamie Butler, Kiera McKenna and Chloe Feirn. They have all being awarded the highest honour a cadet from any service can receive - appointment as a Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet.

Jamie Butler, aged 17, of Penistone, a Cadet Flight Sergeant with 148 (Barnsley) Squadron of the Air Training Corps, has been awarded the highest honour a cadet from any service can receive – appointment as a Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet.

The role means Jamie will assist Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Andrew Coombe Esq. in his duties for the coming year.

Jamie said: “I am very proud to have been chosen and am hugely grateful to the squadron staff for all the opportunities that have led to this.

“I’m looking forward to all the new experiences this new role will give me as well as meeting lots of new and interesting people during the course of my duties.”

The accolade was also given to Chloe Feirn, aged 16, of Thorne, Doncaster, a Leading Cadet with Thorne Sea Cadets, and Kiera McKenna, also 16, of Clowne, a Sergeant in the Army Cadet Force at Manor Top Detachment in Sheffield.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “The cadet movement has a transformative impact on the lives of young people.