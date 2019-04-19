Tom, aged 10, to shave his hair to raise funds to save wild animals

A young wildlife lover is joining a fundraising campaign to help raise funds to help keep wild animals living in their natural habitat.

Tom Scott, aged 10, is helping to raise funds as part of an Out Of Africa event being organised with the Born Free Foundation to help rescue animals and return them to Africa.

A lion.

Mum Liz said: “He’s passionate about rescuing and helping wild animals and helping them stay wild. He wants to be a palaeontologist when he’s older.T he main thing that hit him was that animals like lions, rhinos and elephants etc could become extinct in his lifetime.”

To encourage people to donate money to the cause, Tom is bravely shaving his hair off in May to raise money for the Born Free Foundation.

Tom, a pupil at S. Anselm's School in Bakewell, is also taking part in a 24 hour auction on Friday, June 21, alongside fellow pupils to try to break the Guinness World Record for the longest ever auction and raise even more money.

Tom will be having his hair shaved in front of his class mates on Friday, May 3.

Liz added: “I’m seriously proud of him, as are his dad and little sister, as he’s really risen to the challenge. He’s a lovely chatty, thoughtful and caring boy.

“His hair is pink in the picture as he and a few of his friends at school decided to spray their hair different colours in the spirit of the Born Free Foundation.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/out-of-africa-anselms if you would like to donate to the cause.