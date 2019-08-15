Tributes paid to former Sheffield stage star Mabel Delamore who has died aged 89

Mabel Delamore was a member of both Manor Operatic Society and Ellesmere Musical Theatre Company for decades.

She wowed the crowds during her performances in pantomimes and musicals for years at Sheffield City Hall and at The Montgomery theatre in the city centre.

Mabel Delamore.

The mum-of-one was also a familiar face behind the scenes serving as a ticket secretary – a role she performed right up until her death aged 89 on Wednesday.

Linda Kelly, a director and choreographer at Manor Operatic Society, described Mabel as a ‘very lovely lady’ who was the ‘face of the society’.

The 54-year-old, of Frecheville, said: “She had a massive personality and loved being on stage. She had a fabulous character, was always helpful and always had a smile on her face.

“We had hundreds of tributes sent in from people when we announced her death on Facebook, which shows you how well-known and how well thought of Mabel was.”

Mabel Delamore, far right, with members of Ellesmere Operatic Society

Mabel joined Manor Operatic Society in 1966 and became celebrated for her numerous portrayals as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

She stepped away from the stage later in life but carried on her role behind the scenes in charge of tickets.

The Brinsworth woman was also a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan and regular season ticket holder.

Mabel Delamore and Charlotte Spowage in My Fair Lady.

She later became a member of the Wise Old Owls, a supporters club for fans aged 50 and over.

Ms Kelly added: “She used to have a gold chain with a little owl on and was never without it. She also never missed a home match.”