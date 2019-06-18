Tributes to much loved Sheffield son, aged 50

Dean Lawton and his sister Donna at Butlin's

This was thanks to a little ingenuity from their mother, Sheila, who had fitted them out as popular children’s characters Bill & Ben, the Flowerpot Men.

The inventive outfits, complete with strateigically places wicker basket hats, impressed judges at the holiday camp and the siblings returned victorious with the coveted title of first place.

Dean Lawton

To the family's surprise, their picture, and a short write -up about the pair winning the Butlin’s competition, was featured in The Star, about three weeks later.

Fast forward a few years and Dean was featured once again in the paper, having won a Junior Star competition, after writing the winning caption for a newspaper cartoon.

After wining the cartoon caption competition Dean was given the prize of a meal at the Grosvenor House Hotel, for Dean, Donna, and parents Sheila and Mike, hosted by the junior Star editors.

Father Mike Lawton said: “Sadly, this latest mention of Dean Lawton, is to let people who knew him, know that Dean died suddenly, and unexpectedly, at his Hillsborough home, on sunday May 12, aged 50.

“He had seemed happy and well the day before, and was looking forward to going fishing the next day, with his friend Dave.”

The family of DeanLawton said his cause of death is as yet unknown.

An announcement about his death read: “Son of Sheila and Mike.Will be sadly missed by his family, friends and Sheila's partner,Geordie Paul.”