Trio flee scene after car hits lamppost and overturns on Sheffield road

Three men fled the scene after a car hit and lamppost and overturned onto its roof in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called out to the scene in Ecclesfield High Street on Thursday just after 9pm.

Ecclesfield High Street.

In a statement, the force said: “There are no reports of injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 934 of 11 April, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”