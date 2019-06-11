Trio to cycle 1175 miles for Sheffield choir

A group of friends are taking on a 1175 mile cycle to raise cash for a Sheffield based refugee and asylum seeker choir.

Jon Cowley, Rob Bullock, Peter Long and Malcolm Reed are cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats – the scenic route – over 29 days to raise money for Sheffield One World Choir.

The intrepid foursome set off on June 10 and are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the refugee and asylum seeker 30-strong choir. Jon Cowley said: “We are travelling by the scenic route 1175 miles, 47,742’ of ascent, 29 days cycling. At our age that’s a challenge!

“I would like to take the opportunity to raise some much-needed money for the fabulous Sheffield One World Choir.”

Sheffield One World Choir is a refugee and asylum seeker 30-strong choir, including support from others, led on a voluntary basis by Emer McKay.

Jon added: “It has developed over the last year and is brilliant in the songs they sing, its importance in the lives of the asylum seekers and refugees in the choir, and the many public performances they do highlighting the political issues around asylum in Britain.

“They meet once a week at the Sanctuary on Chapel Walk for free. Just to cover the bus fares and childcare costs of the asylum seekers and refugees each week costs between £40 and £50. Yet they have no source of funding at the moment apart from donations from supporters. £2500 would provide funds for the next year.”

The fundraising friends have set up a Just Giving page to try and raise as much money as possible.

To see the choir in action visit Barker’s Pool: “One Sheffield, Many Cultures” festival today at 2.45pm.

The choir will also take to the stage on Friday June 21 at 5.30pm at St Marie’s Hall, Saturday June 22, 9pm at Theatre Deli and Sunday July 21, 2pm, Devonshire Green “Tramlines Fringe Festival”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jon-cowley