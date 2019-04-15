Two former Sheffield pubs hit by fires 

Two former pubs close to Sheffield city centre have been damaged by fires within a matter of hours.

Arsonists set fire to the former Old Durham Ox in Cricket Inn Road yesterday at 4.15pm.

The former Old Durham Ox pub.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building and used hose reels to put the blaze out.

Little over 12 hours later at 5.45am this morning a fire took hold in the Ye Olde Harrow pub a short distance away in Broad Street.

Ye Olde Harrow.

The road was closed for a short while as fire crews used hose reels to put the flames out.

The cause is under investigation.