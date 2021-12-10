Two new restaurants open close to Sheffield city centre - and they have big ambitions

New Era Square is one of the city’s newest food and drink destinations and is located just off Bramall Lane.

The new venues include Burger Hub, which offers quality handmade burgers with a difference, and the highly anticipated Doki Kagoshima, a contemporary Japanese restaurant with big ambitions to become the top Japanese restaurant in the city.

Doki Kagoshima boasts an authentic menu that includes rice bowls, salmon rolls, nigiri and sashimi.

Burger Hub.

The clean, elegant décor is complemented by stylish presentation, which ranges from the beautiful Japanese tea-sets to rice bowls that arrive at your table wreathed in flame.

Doki’s menu has been carefully crafted to focus on delicious authentic Japanese cuisine, using the very best ingredients and is accessible to both Japanese enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The second venue, Burger Hub, serves “elegant designer burgers”, according to owner Syed Naqvi.

Syed’s dreams of opening his own burger restaurant started when he noticed a lack of venues serving quality burgers using halal produce in Sheffield.

Sheffield's New Era Square

He said: “Our menu features beef, lamb, chicken and vegetarian burgers – all of which is halal and locally sourced to minimise environmental impact. We want to be part of the city’s new generation of hospitality venues that is destined to shake up the food and drink scene.”

Doki and Burger Hub are the latest additions to the growing community of independent business that have already opened in New Era Square.

Oisoi Gathering began serving fine-dining small plates last year, alongside a handful of smaller street food outlets, such as the popular Yum Yum Bites.

Lykke, a warm and sociable Nordic coffee and cocktail bar, opened in August and has quickly become a must-visit destination.

Sharing plate at Lykke.

Alex Moore from Lykke said: “We were inspired by Scandinavian culture. The people there really know how to relax and have a great time.

“So, everything about Lykke, from its interior design and friendly staff to its menu of light bites and sharing platters, is designed to create a calm environment in which to unwind.”