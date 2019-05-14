Two Steps is heaven for boss Wilder

A Sheffield chip shop is frying high after being namechecked on national TV as the favoured takeaway haunt of Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

Two Steps in Sharrow Vale Road got a nice little plug from the Blades manager when he named it as his favourite city chippy to fellow city lad Dan Walker on Saturday’s edition of Football Focus on BBC1.

It’s already well known for its quality fish and chips and with Wilder’s seal of approval, its likely that Blades fans will be popping in hoping to bump into their idol.

It certainly could be the ‘plaice’ to be seen….