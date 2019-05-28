Universal Credit in Crisis: These people want you to hear their stories of life on the problem benefit before it is rolled-out even further

Families have told of their experiences on Universal Credit

Universal Credit is still pushing tens of thousands of people into destitution just weeks before its roll-out continues.

Families have told how they spiralled into debt after being shifted onto Universal Credit while, across the UK, information uncovered by JPIMedia Investigations reveals how more and more people are being forced into financial turmoil.

Barry Graham, 46, considered killing himself after he was moved onto Universal Credit just days before Christmas, leaving him unable to buy gifts for his children or put food on the table for seven weeks.

1. Dad considered killing himself after being left without cash days before Christmas

1. Dad considered killing himself after being left without cash days before Christmas
Savannagh Burke, 21, goes without food in order to feed her baby son because she is barely managing, after going from working three jobs to struggling in two years.

2. Student skipped meals to feed baby son

2. Student skipped meals to feed baby son
Mum-of-two Shelley Murphy, 33, spiralled into rent arrears of 2,500 after going without a benefits payment from January to March, and said her monthly sum of 560.45 doesnt cover the 629 rent.

3. Mum feels pressured to quit uni after being threatened with eviction

3. Mum feels pressured to quit uni after being threatened with eviction
Chris Bloy, 42, found himself thousands of pounds in rent arrears after having his benefits unfairly cut back. But instead of evicting him, his landlord helped him fight back.

4. Landlord helped tenant fight back against Universal Credit

4. Landlord helped tenant fight back against Universal Credit
