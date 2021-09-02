Video: Game of Thrones prequel star spotted in Peak District as film crews descend on village

Telegraph reporter Steven Ross saw star Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin off series House of the Dragon, in make-up, in Castleton this morning.

A large film crew and horses are also present in the picturesque village. Steven spoke to crew members at the old war memorial in Castleton but they said they had signed a non disclosure agreement.

Another Telegraph source said they had been told that locals had ‘encountered an 80 strong film crew on the old Mam Tor Road.’

Film crews in Castleton this morning

He said: “They think they’ve picked the Peak District as the new New Zealand for next Game of Thrones series.”

A one way system has also been in place in the village to get plant lorries through as filming continues.

House of the Dragon is the prequel to Game of Thrones, coming to HBO and HBO Max.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen at the height of its power.

Cast and crew have been seen filming in the Castleton area

Matt Smith is known best for playing eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who and Prince Philip in the Netflix series The Crown.