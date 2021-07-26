Video: Watch how crowd went wild during Dizzee Rascal's electrifying set at Tramlines festival in Sheffield
Sheffield festival fans danced as one yesterday during an electrifying set from Dizzee Rascal.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:18 pm
The Bonkers star had a whole field bouncing as he performed as the second to last act on Sunday – and some said he should have been the headliner.
He even played a prank on music lovers by pretending the gig had to be stopped due to the bass levels being too high, roping in a member of Tramlines staff to play along, before performing major hit Bassline Junkie.
Watch our video here.