We are spoilt for choice with such good restaurants in Sheffield

IIftikhar Manzoor is Sheffield born and bred. He did a legal executive course at Parsons Cross College in 1989 and then started working for a Sheffield firm for 24 years before joining Howells Solicitors in 2016.

I specialise in Civil Liberties, mainly complaints and civil actions against the police work, having pursued claims against virtually every Police Force in England and Wales. I also have a keen interest in protest work. Very recently I acted for the Sheffield Tree Campaigners securing an out of court settlement for wrongful arrest, a great success for the campaigners. I live in Handsworth with my wife and son.

Chippinghouse Road Sheffield Tree Protest where 7 arrests were made

Nearby Parks and Natural Beauty



Only a short drive away, the Lady Bower Reservoir is a great place to enjoy a nice peaceful walk, enjoying the stunning views and various places to explore especially during the summer months. It is a very relaxing environment and a complete contrast to busy city centre life. Another favourite of mine is Clumber Park. Easily accessible and great for a family day out to enjoy. It is very peaceful and tranquil with beautiful scenery. Great for a nice long enjoyable walk or run if you are up to it. The park also has some great cafes.

Sport

I an avid football fan, sadly nowadays more restricted to TV viewing but I used to regularly play 5 a side. Sheffield has top class sporting facilities, some of the finest in the country are within a few minutes’ drive of where I live. The city has 2 fantastic football clubs but I do favour the blue half. One of my favourite memories is attending the FA cup semi- final between the 2 sides at Wembley Stadium, leaving the city virtually deserted which SWFC won albeit only going on to lose in the final!

Don Valley Stadium

I recall both the construction and downfall. Originally built in 1990 to host the World Student Games, it was truly awesome to have this built and it put the city of Sheffield on the world map. I have fond memories of the student village and also recall visiting the stadium to witness first-hand the world’s finest athletes in action. Jessica Ennis was a regular user of the stadium and it was sad when it got flattened but understandable. The site now hosts a school and college with further development ongoing.

Meadowhall

Meadowhall

This is very accessible to me and with great transport links. One of the best in the country and I remember this being built and regularly driving past recalling the glass dome. It has a bit of everything and a great time to be had with the family. This was the beginning of things to come for the city.

Food

Sheffield is blessed with some of the finest restaurants and cafes. There seem to be coffee shops popping up everywhere which is not a bad thing. You will be spoilt forchoice on Ecclesall Road. Authentic grilled food is a favourite of mine with some mouth-watering dishes to be had on London Road as well.