"We're sticking with face masks" - poll shows Sheffielders' views as city union warns it is 'madness to pretend virus has gone away'
Most Sheffielders plan to keep wearing facemasks now that legal lockdown restrictions have ended, according to our Twitter poll.
In total 85 per cent of the 315 respondents to a poll posted on Sheffield Telegraph’s Twitter account said that they still intend to wear a facemask even though there are no legal requirements to do so.
As reported here yesterday, the number of Sheffield people being told to self isolate has risen dramatically.
The Sheffield Trade Union Council has also said today that it is too early to remove Covid-19 restrictions, citing growing case numbers and hospital admissions.
Martin Mayer, Sheffield TUC Secretary, said: “With Covid infections rising daily and scientists predicting this could rise to 100,000 new infections per day, it is madness to pretend this virus has gone away.
“Now the Health Secretary Sajid Javid is infected – in spite of being double jabbed –the Prime Minister and Chancellor are self-isolating, and businesses and transport are being disrupted by the numbers of workers forced to self-isolate.
"The Government isn’t listening to common sense, never mind scientific advice and they are putting society and the economy at risk.”
The growing number of people being told to self-isolate has caused difficulties for businesses and organisations across the city.
Sheffield GP Dr Ally Hobbs worries that if they lose more reception staff to self-isolation they may have to close Pitsmoor Surgery.
Government figures show that 577 new cases were recorded in Sheffield on July 14, although fewer than 10 deaths attributed to Covid-19 have been recorded in the city since May 15.